X

    Pistons Rumors: Alec Burks $10.5M Contract Option Expected to Be Exercised by Detroit

    Adam WellsJune 9, 2023

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 15: Alec Burks #5 of the Detroit Pistons dribbles the ball against the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter at the TD Garden on February 15, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)
    Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

    After officially hiring Monty Williams as their new head coach last week, the first notable roster decision for the Detroit Pistons appears to be keeping Alec Burks.

    Per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the Pistons are expected to pick up their $10.5 million team option on the 31-year-old's contract for the 2023-24 season.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.