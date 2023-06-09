Pistons Rumors: Alec Burks $10.5M Contract Option Expected to Be Exercised by Detroit

Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

After officially hiring Monty Williams as their new head coach last week, the first notable roster decision for the Detroit Pistons appears to be keeping Alec Burks.

Per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the Pistons are expected to pick up their $10.5 million team option on the 31-year-old's contract for the 2023-24 season.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

