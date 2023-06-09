NBA Finals 2023: Hot Takes and Top Storylines Heat vs. Nuggets Game 4

0 of 3

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Home-court advantage has now been swiped twice in the 2023 NBA Finals.



First, the Miami Heat wrestled it away with a Game 2 victory that delivered the Denver Nuggets their first home loss of these playoffs. Then, the Nuggets snatched it right back with a 15-point triumph in Game 3.



Friday night's Game 4 collision (8:30 p.m. ET on ABC) could determine whether we still have a series or not.



Will the Nuggets put themselves on the doorstep of their first NBA title? Or can these Heat find yet another way to rally themselves and keep defying expectations?

