AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 9
Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on July 9.
Trios action dominated this week's show with two big matches. First, The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass took on Spanish Announce Project, which includes Serpentico, Luther and Angelico.
The second trios bout saw The Lucha Bros and Bandido take on Ethan Page, Big Bill and Lee Moriarty.
We also saw a Fatal 4-Way match involving Britt Baker, Skye Blue, Mercedes Martinez and Nyla Rose with a future title shot on the line.
Let's take a look at what went down on Friday's episode of Rampage.
The Lucha Bros and Bandido vs. Page, Moriarty and Big Bill
- The announcers said this match was booked before Matt took control of Page's contract to explain away the discrepancy.
- Big Bill is so tall that Fenix and Bandido's superkicks only hit him on the shoulder.
- Penta is one of the most effortlessly cool wrestlers in AEW. Everything from his gear to his whole vibe makes him stand out so much.
- Page could be seen having a funny argument with a fan in the front row before the commercial break.
- Bandido's huge assisted dive over the top rope was incredible.
The opening match on this week's show featured Ethan Page teaming up with his former Firm teammates Big Bill and Lee Moriarty. They took on the trio of Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo and Bandido.
AEW trios bouts are usually fast-paced and this one was no exception. Moriarty and Bandido had a fantastic exchange to get the crowd hyped.
Once Big Bill tagged in, he turned the tide in his team's favor by dominating Penta and fending off attempts from Fenix and Bandido to save him.
This match was pretty entertaining but it was ultimately filler, which isn't always a bad thing. We don't need every match to serve a larger storyline. Sometimes it's just fun to stick a bunch of guys in the ring and see what happens.
This was a good showcase of six guys who all brought something different to the table. Matt Hardy came out with Jeff and Isiah Kassidy and messed with Page until Bandido was able to hit the 21plex for the win.
Winners: The Lucha Bros and Bandido
Grade: B
Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Jobber #6491, The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass vs. SAP
- The QTV segments are actually getting funnier, which is a pleasant surprise after they started pretty rough.
- SAP's entrance music isn't bad but it sounded like it was being played just slightly too low.
- Gunn decking Serpentico was so much funnier than it had any right to be.
Powerhouse Hobbs was in action after a quick QTV segment against a local talent by the name of Caleb Crush. His name was somewhat appropriate because crush is exactly what Hobbs did to him.
This was another in a long line of Rampage squash matches that are too quick to be memorable.
Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs
Grade: Incomplete
The third match of the night had Luther Serpentico and Angelico taking on Caster, Bowens and Gunn in a trios bout.
Bowens and Angelico started for their teams as the crowd chanted for The Acclaimed. Bowens offered to scissor Angelico but then left him hanging.
This bout had a much slower pace than the first trios match, especially during the first half. this was more about taunting each other and comedy spots than anything else. The crowd seemed into it but what works well for a live crowd doesn't always translate well to TV.
Even though this was just a bit of harmless fun, it was a pretty mediocre match until they started picking up the pace near the end.
After a final sequence that made both teams look good, Caster scored the win with the Mic Drop.
Winners: The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass
Grade: C
