NHL Stanley Cup Final 2023: Top Comments Following Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game 3

Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe pulled the Florida Panthers back into the Stanley Cup Final in Game 3 on Thursday night.

Tkachuk scored a late equalizer in the third period, and Verhaeghe netted the game-winning goal in overtime against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Florida's path to the Game 3 victory was less than ideal, but as Tkachuk told reporters, all that mattered after the contest was a Panthers victory.

"Everybody will probably say how they were leading most of the game, which they were, but at the end of the day nobody cares how we got here," he said. "It's a 2-1 series. We came into this game to just win one game and we did that."

Florida earned some much-needed momentum in the series through the come-from-behind victory.

Vegas had control of the contest after Mark Stone scored the first of two power-play goals with four minutes left in the opening period.

Florida's offense was nonexistent at times, but the home side struck the right chord in the offensive zone when it mattered most to land the victory.

Vegas still leads the series 2-1 going into Saturday's Game 4, but now Florida is in a much better position to make this an extended series.