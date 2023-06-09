DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: Patriots Visit Set for Next Week After Titans Meeting

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Three-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins is racking up free-agent visits as he looks to find a new home after being released by the Arizona Cardinals on May 26.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the wide receiver will meet with the New England Patriots next week.

This is the second known visit for the 31-year-old. Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed on Wednesday they will meet with Hopkins early next week.

"We want people that want to be here," Vrabel said. "Then if that works out then you go on to the next step."

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are among teams that have also been discussed as destinations for Hopkins.

Buffalo may have taken itself out of his market this week by signing Leonard Floyd to a one-year contract. The deal had to be structured with three void years to spread out the money because of how close to the salary cap the Bills are.

The Patriots have frequently been cited as a potential landing spot for Hopkins. He helped fuel the speculation by posting an Instagram story that appeared to show him watching an NFL Network replay of New England's Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Head coach Bill Belichick was asked about the Clemson product during a press conference on May 31.

Even though the Patriots coach didn't want to address Hopkins at that time, he did heap praise on the veteran wideout prior to his team's Week 14 game against the Cardinals last season.

"He's up there with whoever the top guys are," Belichick told reporters on Dec. 8. "Cris Carters of the world and guys like that. He's every bit as good as anybody I've ever coached against."

It also makes sense for the Patriots to be interested in Hopkins because their current group of wide receivers isn't very exciting. They did add JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency to a room that includes DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell suggested Bourne could be a trade candidate because he's only making $5.5 million this season and has no guaranteed money left on his contract.

The Patriots need to find at least one receiver who can help take some of the pressure off Mac Jones. Bringing in Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator should be an upgrade after Matt Patricia failed in spectacular fashion running the offense last season.

But getting a reliable pass-catcher who can make plays in traffic would be a big help for the third-year quarterback. Hopkins finished last season with 717 receiving yards in just nine games.