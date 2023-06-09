Carter Verhaege's OT Winner Stuns Twitter as Panthers Beat Golden Knights in Game 3

Carter Verhaege's OT Winner Stuns Twitter as Panthers Beat Golden Knights in Game 3June 9, 2023
The Florida Panthers were on the ropes throughout much of Thursday's Stanley Cup Final Game 3 against the Vegas Golden Knights, but they scored a miracle 3-2 victory on Carter Verhaeghe's overtime goal.
The win cut the series deficit to 2-1 for the Panthers, who remain undefeated in overtime during the postseason.
After Jonathan Marchessault's goal late in the second period gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead, the Panthers struggled to get much momentum going and looked to be on their way to a devastating loss on their home ice. However, Florida star Matthew Tkachuk came up clutch once again with a goal with 2:13 left in the third period to force overtime.
The extra period started out with the Panthers facing a power play by the Golden Knights, who scored both their goals on power plays in regulation. Fortunately for Florida, the penalty was killed and Verhaeghe broke through with a goal soon after to send fans at FLA Live Arena home happy.
Twitter was set ablaze after Verhaeghe's stunning goal, with many excited that the Panthers avoided an insurmountable 3-0 deficit:
Season was looking like it was over… Panthers pull Bobrovsky with about 2:45-3:00 left… UNBELIEVABLE!!! Tkachuk ties it then a absolute bogus penalty on Panthers with :11 left.. Panthers in OT kill penalty then Verhaeghe wins it!!!
Florida made some silly mistakes early on with a total of eight penalties, but the team cleaned things up when it mattered most. If the Panthers can continue to play with discipline, they will have a great chance of tying the series.
The Panthers will look to keep the momentum going in Game 4 against the Golden Knights on Saturday night.