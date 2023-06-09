X

    Carter Verhaege's OT Winner Stuns Twitter as Panthers Beat Golden Knights in Game 3

    Doric SamJune 9, 2023

    SUNRISE, FLORIDA - JUNE 08: Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Florida Panthers is congratulated by Carter Verhaeghe #23 after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period in Game Three of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final at FLA Live Arena on June 08, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    The Florida Panthers were on the ropes throughout much of Thursday's Stanley Cup Final Game 3 against the Vegas Golden Knights, but they scored a miracle 3-2 victory on Carter Verhaeghe's overtime goal.

    The win cut the series deficit to 2-1 for the Panthers, who remain undefeated in overtime during the postseason.

    After Jonathan Marchessault's goal late in the second period gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead, the Panthers struggled to get much momentum going and looked to be on their way to a devastating loss on their home ice. However, Florida star Matthew Tkachuk came up clutch once again with a goal with 2:13 left in the third period to force overtime.

    The extra period started out with the Panthers facing a power play by the Golden Knights, who scored both their goals on power plays in regulation. Fortunately for Florida, the penalty was killed and Verhaeghe broke through with a goal soon after to send fans at FLA Live Arena home happy.

    Florida made some silly mistakes early on with a total of eight penalties, but the team cleaned things up when it mattered most. If the Panthers can continue to play with discipline, they will have a great chance of tying the series.

    The Panthers will look to keep the momentum going in Game 4 against the Golden Knights on Saturday night.