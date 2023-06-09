Carter Verhaege's OT Winner Stuns Twitter as Panthers Beat Golden Knights in Game 3

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Florida Panthers were on the ropes throughout much of Thursday's Stanley Cup Final Game 3 against the Vegas Golden Knights, but they scored a miracle 3-2 victory on Carter Verhaeghe's overtime goal.

The win cut the series deficit to 2-1 for the Panthers, who remain undefeated in overtime during the postseason.

After Jonathan Marchessault's goal late in the second period gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead, the Panthers struggled to get much momentum going and looked to be on their way to a devastating loss on their home ice. However, Florida star Matthew Tkachuk came up clutch once again with a goal with 2:13 left in the third period to force overtime.

The extra period started out with the Panthers facing a power play by the Golden Knights, who scored both their goals on power plays in regulation. Fortunately for Florida, the penalty was killed and Verhaeghe broke through with a goal soon after to send fans at FLA Live Arena home happy.

Twitter was set ablaze after Verhaeghe's stunning goal, with many excited that the Panthers avoided an insurmountable 3-0 deficit:

Florida made some silly mistakes early on with a total of eight penalties, but the team cleaned things up when it mattered most. If the Panthers can continue to play with discipline, they will have a great chance of tying the series.

The Panthers will look to keep the momentum going in Game 4 against the Golden Knights on Saturday night.