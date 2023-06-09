2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final: 5 Takeaways from Golden Knights-Panthers Game 3

0 of 5

David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a series.

The Florida Panthers were less than three minutes from a three-game deficit in the Stanley Cup Final before rallying for a late regulation goal from Mathew Tkachuk and an OT winner from Carter Verhaeghe that yielded a 3-2 defeat of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas won the first two games in the Nevada desert and led 2-1 late in Game 3 before Florida pulled its goalie and Tkachuk scored with 2:13 left.

It was the first Cup final win in franchise history after Florida had been swept by Colorado in 1996 and dropped the first two to the Golden Knights.

Game 4 will return to the FLA Live Arena on Saturday night in Sunrise.

The B/R hockey team took in all the Thursday action and came up with a list of the most pertinent takeaways from an eventful game three in South Florida. Take a look at what we came up with a drop a thought or two of your own in the comments.

