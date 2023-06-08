NBA Legend Wilt Chamberlain to Be Subject of Showtime Sports' 'Goliath' Docuseries

Bettmann

A three-part Showtime Sports docuseries examining the life and career of NBA superstar Wilt Chamberlain is set to debut July 14.

Goliath will use artificial intelligence to recreate the late Chamberlain's voice as it tells his story using archival footage from his estate, according to the Showtime press release.

The story will span from Chamberlain's time at Philadelphia's Overbrook High School, to his NBA career spent setting records that will likely never be broken, to his death in 1999.

Showtime Sports first announced Goliath in October 2021. One of the producers behind the project is Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, who spent 21 seasons in the NBA and won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008.

Garnett said Chamberlain's impact as an African American athlete is why NBA fans have gotten to see the careers of stars such as Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.

"We all stand on his strong shoulders," Garnett said. "Goliath is not only a tribute to Wilt's extraordinary career but also a celebration of the mark he left on and off the basketball court and the world."

In addition to input from Garnett, the series draws on the perspectives of basketball figureheads including Miami Heat president Pat Riley, NBA executive Jerry West, sportscaster Bill Walton, BIG3 head coach Lisa Leslie and Hall of Famers Rick Barry and Oscar Robertson.

Another recent docuseries project from Showtime Sports was Boys in Blue, which put the spotlight on a Minneapolis high school football team during the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd.