    NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Trade Eyed by Suns amid Chris Paul Buzz, Rival GM Says

    Doric SamJune 8, 2023

    PORTLAND, OREGON - DECEMBER 14: Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns dribbles against Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers during overtime at Moda Center on December 14, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    While it appears that Chris Paul's days as a member of the Phoenix Suns are numbered, the team reportedly has an aggressive move in mind to replace the veteran point guard.

    According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, there's a belief that Phoenix could look to trade for Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, and a slew of other offseason moves are under consideration.

    "There is a lot that can happen there," an Eastern Conference executive said. "The Suns need depth all over that roster. They want to free up their payroll. They want to see if there is a way to bring in Dame [Lillard]. They want to see what they can do with a Deandre Ayton deal. There is a lot on the table."

