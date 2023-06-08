NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Trade Eyed by Suns amid Chris Paul Buzz, Rival GM Says

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

While it appears that Chris Paul's days as a member of the Phoenix Suns are numbered, the team reportedly has an aggressive move in mind to replace the veteran point guard.

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, there's a belief that Phoenix could look to trade for Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, and a slew of other offseason moves are under consideration.

"There is a lot that can happen there," an Eastern Conference executive said. "The Suns need depth all over that roster. They want to free up their payroll. They want to see if there is a way to bring in Dame [Lillard]. They want to see what they can do with a Deandre Ayton deal. There is a lot on the table."

