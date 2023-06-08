Barcelona Shade Lionel Messi for Accepting Inter Miami Contract After PSG Exit

Ramsey Cardy - Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images

Barcelona took a not-so-subtle shot at MLS after Lionel Messi pledged his future to Inter Miami on Wednesday.

Barça said Messi's father and representative, Jorge, reached out to club president Joan Laporta on Monday to personally confirm his son wouldn't be signing a contract with them this summer. From there, the statement took a bit of a turn.

"President Laporta understood and respected Messi's decision to want to compete in a league with fewer demands, further away from the spotlight and the pressure he has been subject to in recent years," Barcelona said.

Messi told Sport and Mundo Deportivo (via The Athletic's Pol Ballús) on Wednesday he had hoped to reunite with Barcelona, but too many uncertainties remained due to the club's financial situation.

"I wanted to come back, but at the same time with the way I left the club, I did not want to find myself in the same situation, which was waiting for whatever can happen and leave my future to someone else's hands," he said.

La Liga president Javier Tebas laid out in March how the league wouldn't relax its rules to allow for Barça to more easily sign a star such as Messi. The club needs to balance its books before it can formally offer any new contracts, and that means generating as much as €200 million through a combination of player sales and cost-savings.

That always made it tough to see how Messi could realistically wind up back in Catalonia.

Barcelona's statement leaned into the long-running perception that MLS is a "retirement league" where aging stars can cash a big paycheck while doing a fraction of the work.

But Barça only have themselves to blame for this situation.