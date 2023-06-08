X

    Dalvin Cook's Best Fantasy Landing Spots After Rumors Vikings Will Release or Trade

    Adam WellsJune 8, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 08: Running back Dalvin Cook #4 of the Minnesota Vikings carries the ball during the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on January 08, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
    Quinn Harris/Getty Images

    The long-awaited split between the Minnesota Vikings and Dalvin Cook is near, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the team will attempt to trade the four-time Pro Bowler one more time before releasing him Friday if they can't work out a trade.

    Cook's impending free agency will certainly attract the attention of many teams around the league, as well as those of fantasy managers keeping an eye on where he might end up.

    The 27-year-old has been connected to the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys at various points this offseason.

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    The Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos are two of the teams that are expected to have an interest in signing running back Dalvin Cook once he officially is released, per sources. There likely will be others, but those two have been monitoring Cook for weeks.

    .

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

