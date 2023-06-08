Dalvin Cook's Best Fantasy Landing Spots After Rumors Vikings Will Release or Trade

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The long-awaited split between the Minnesota Vikings and Dalvin Cook is near, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the team will attempt to trade the four-time Pro Bowler one more time before releasing him Friday if they can't work out a trade.

Cook's impending free agency will certainly attract the attention of many teams around the league, as well as those of fantasy managers keeping an eye on where he might end up.

The 27-year-old has been connected to the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys at various points this offseason.

