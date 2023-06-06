X

    Dalvin Cook Trade Rumors: Cowboys, Jets Linked as Landing Spots for Vikings RB

    Doric SamJune 6, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 15: Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) looks on during the NFL game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings on January 15th, 2023, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. (Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    As speculation continues to mount that Dalvin Cook's time with the Minnesota Vikings is coming to an end this offseason, two teams have reportedly emerged as potential landing spots for him.

    KSTP's Darren Wolfson reported on The Mackey & Judd Show on Tuesday that the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets both have interest in Cook.

