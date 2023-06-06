Dalvin Cook Trade Rumors: Cowboys, Jets Linked as Landing Spots for Vikings RB

Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As speculation continues to mount that Dalvin Cook's time with the Minnesota Vikings is coming to an end this offseason, two teams have reportedly emerged as potential landing spots for him.

KSTP's Darren Wolfson reported on The Mackey & Judd Show on Tuesday that the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets both have interest in Cook.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

