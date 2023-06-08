Report: Tom Brady Films Video on Gambling Policy for NFL; Says Bets Hurt Integrity

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The NFL solicited the services of Tom Brady to help educate players about the league's gambling policy, according to Mike Klis of 9News.

Klis reported Brady gives an introduction to an educational video provided to all 32 teams:

"In his video message, Brady—widely considered the greatest quarterback, and therefore the greatest player, in NFL history—talks about his love of football and how the opportunity to play in the NFL was a privilege of a lifetime. He then says betting on NFL games hurts the integrity of the league and the reputation of everyone on your team and it's just not worth it."

ESPN's Stephen Holder and David Purdum reported Monday that Indianapolis Colts cornerback and return specialist Isaiah Rodgers was under investigation for potential gambling violations.

In April, the NFL suspended five players for gambling-related infractions. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley missed the entire 2022 season for the same reason.

Especially in the wake of the news about Rodgers, many have wondered whether the NFL is doing enough to sufficiently explain its gambling policy.

The Athletic's Kalyn Kahler spoke to one veteran free agent who said he "had no idea" he was prohibited from betting on other sports while at a league or team facility, which includes any team flights or hotel accommodations.

One player told Kahler that he was "pretty sure a lot of guys have actually broken that rule."

The spring wave of suspensions should have served as a bit of a wake-up call.

From the league's perspective, involving Brady might help as well since he commands a level of respect inside any NFL locker room.

More corrective actions might be required, however, if Rodgers is just the tip of another iceberg.