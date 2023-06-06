NFL Rumors: Latest Gambling Investigation Could Include 'Healthy Number' of Players

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The NFL's latest probe into sports gambling across the league could go beyond an investigation into Indianapolis Colts cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers.

The NFL's investigation into sports betting "could implicate a healthy number of guys from across the league," according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Breer added:

"As you might imagine, Park Avenue is taking this very, very seriously, knowing that it'll set a tone for how these matters are handled going forward. It's also a lot more complicated than it used to be, with the league now heavily involved in the business of gambling, with gaming partnerships left and right, and a casino's name right there on a stadium in New Orleans that'll host the Super Bowl just 20 months from now (12 months after Las Vegas hosts one)."



ESPN's Stephen Holder and David Purdum reported Monday that the league was investigating Rodgers for potential violations of its gambling policy.

An associate of Rodgers reportedly opened a sportsbook account, and roughly 100 bets were placed on that account, including on Colts games, over an unspecified amount of time, per ESPN. The majority of the bets placed were between $25 and $50, though there was at least one four-figure bet placed.

Rodgers issued a statement about the investigation via his Twitter account on Monday, writing that he will "take full responsibility" for his actions:

The NFL has cracked down on sports betting among its players in recent years and even suspended five players in April for gambling policy violations.

Detroit Lions players Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore, and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games. The Lions released Cephus and Moore as a result.

Lions wide receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill also received six-game suspensions for placing mobile bets on non-NFL games at Detroit's Allen Park facility.

The NFL suspended former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley indefinitely in March 2022 for betting on games while he was away from the team during the 2021 season. After appearing in only five games, Ridley, who missed the entire 2022 campaign, stepped away from the Falcons, citing mental health reasons.

The Falcons traded Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars in November 2022, and the NFL officially reinstated him in March 2023.

The league has become a big partner in the sports betting industry over the last several years, though it still prohibits players from placing bets on NFL games. Players are also not allowed to place bets at NFL facilities.