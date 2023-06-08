NHL Stanley Cup Final 2023: Odds, Hot Takes, Top Storylines for Game 3June 8, 2023
NHL Stanley Cup Final 2023: Odds, Hot Takes, Top Storylines for Game 3
The Florida Panthers must find a response to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Florida conceded 12 goals in Games 1 and 2 in Vegas. That is the highest two-game scoring total it has given up since the first round of the postseason against the Boston Bruins.
Vegas defended its home ice in tremendous fashion, and the team needs just one win from the next two games at the FLA Live Arena to take a commanding lead in the series.
The Knights would love to produce a sweep, but if they carry a 3-1 lead back home, they will be in great shape to end the series inside T-Mobile Arena.
Vegas should play much looser than Florida on Thursday night because of that lead, and that could help the Knights if the Panthers are unable to get anything going in their offensive zone.
Game 3 Odds
Money Line
Florida (-120; bet $120 to win $100)
Vegas (+100; bet $100 to win $100)
Puck Line
Florida (-1.5; +210)
Vegas (+1.5; -250)
Over/Under: 6
Florida Must Clean Up Errors
Florida did a lot wrong in Games 1 and 2.
The lack of discipline and high concessions were uncharacteristic of the run that got the team into the Stanley Cup Final.
The Panthers totaled 128 penalty minutes in Vegas, with eight different players earning 10 or more minutes due to a series of misconducts.
Florida was outscored 12-4 in Games 1 and 2, but it actually posted four more shots on goal than the Golden Knights.
The Panthers need to draw some inspiration from that and put an emphasis on drawing penalties rather than conceding them.
The game plan seems simple when you say it out loud, but it needs to be executed not just in Thursday's Game 3, but also in Saturday's Game 4.
The turnaround starts with Matthew Tkachuk, who has one more on-ice shift than penalty minute in the series.
The 25-year-old needs to set the tone with an early goal or a fast barrage of shots on Adin Hill's net to focus the Panthers and get the crowd inside FLA Live Arena going.
A first-period strike would be ideal as well. The Panthers did not score until the third period of Game 2. An early tally will put Vegas' defense under duress and potentially allow the home side to score more in the opening 20 minutes.
Vegas Needs to Absorb Florida's Pressure
Vegas has to expect an early surge from the Panthers.
Florida does not have an ounce of momentum in the series, and it is Vegas' job to make sure the Panthers have no hope of getting it back.
The Knights did a terrific job of absorbing Florida's offensive pressure in Games 1 and 2 thanks to a complete effort from all four lines.
Fifteen of Vegas' 18 skaters have at least one point in the series, and nine different players have produced a goal on home ice.
The well-rounded setup in the offensive zone combined with the smothering of the Tkachuk line produced a strong blueprint for the Knights to follow in Game 3 and beyond.
Vegas should play much looser on Thursday, and that may be an advantage if the game is still tied deep into the second period.
The Knights just need to absorb Florida's pressure, continue to frustrate Tkachuk and take advantage of the opportunities they have in the attacking zone.
If everything goes to plan again, the Knights will have a chance to clinch a sweep and a title on Saturday.
