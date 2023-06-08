NHL Stanley Cup Final 2023: Odds, Hot Takes, Top Storylines for Game 3

0 of 3

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Florida Panthers must find a response to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Florida conceded 12 goals in Games 1 and 2 in Vegas. That is the highest two-game scoring total it has given up since the first round of the postseason against the Boston Bruins.

Vegas defended its home ice in tremendous fashion, and the team needs just one win from the next two games at the FLA Live Arena to take a commanding lead in the series.

The Knights would love to produce a sweep, but if they carry a 3-1 lead back home, they will be in great shape to end the series inside T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas should play much looser than Florida on Thursday night because of that lead, and that could help the Knights if the Panthers are unable to get anything going in their offensive zone.