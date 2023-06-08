Woj: Chris Paul's Camp Wants Decision from Suns Before Deadline amid Lakers Buzz

Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images

Representatives for Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul want the team to "make a quicker decision on his future," according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reported Paul prefers to remain in Phoenix but that the Suns are weighing all of their options, which include trading him or waiving him outright.

Whatever the outcome, the legendary point guard and his camp "want an answer on his future sooner" than the June 28 deadline for his $30.8 million salary to become fully guaranteed, per Wojnarowski.

The Los Angeles Lakers have already become a favorite among fans to land Paul should he hit the open market. Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes laid out why the 38-year-old would be a great signing for L.A.

"(LeBron) James and Paul together would make the Lakers one of the most cerebral and experienced outfits imaginable," Hughes wrote. "Brain power doesn't win titles on its own, but it's hard to think of many instances in NBA history where two such renowned on-court thinkers joined forces."



There's no question Paul's skills have diminished a bit, and injuries were once again an issue at a critical juncture, as he missed the final four games of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Denver Nuggets.

Nevertheless, the 12-time All-Star averaged 13.9 points and 8.9 assists during the regular season. He'd be a great addition for just about any playoff contender, which led many to wonder why the Suns would even consider waiving him in the first place.

Shedding his contract would give Phoenix some salary-cap flexibility, but not the kind of space that allows the front office to totally transform the roster.

Wojnarowski's report made it clear there are still some big questions to resolve. The June 28 deadline should at least guarantee the matter is resolved within the next few weeks.