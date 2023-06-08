Lionel Messi Causes Inter Miami Ticket Prices to Jump Over 1,000% Following Contract

Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images

It's not even clear when Lionel Messi will debut for Inter Miami, but the commercial effect of his impending arrival in MLS is already being felt.

According to ESPN.com, the lowest ticket price for Inter Miami's Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul climbed 1,034 percent on TickPick from $29 to $329 once Messi's move was confirmed.

"We saw an almost instantaneous jump in Inter Miami ticket prices when the word got out that Messi was leaning towards joining the club," TickPick brand manager Kyle Zorn said.

"Given his status as arguably the greatest player in the world, every time Inter Miami plays on the road, we're going to see record-breaking ticket prices."

The allure of bringing Messi to Major League Soccer is obvious. He's one of the greatest players in the game's history, and even at a latter stage of his career, his presence gives MLS an added level of legitimacy.

The possible structure of his contract also reflects how the league's power brokers view the 35-year-old as a major revenue driver off the pitch.

The Athletic's Paul Tenorio, Felipe Cardenas and Pablo Maurer reported Tuesday that MLS and Apple officials deliberated over potentially offering the Argentine a portion of the money generated through new subscriptions to the MLS Season Pass streaming package.

Adidas, meanwhile, is prepared to table a profit-sharing arrangement in which Messi would collect "a cut of any increase in Adidas' profits resulting from his involvement in MLS," per The Athletic. Adidas is the kit supplier for MLS and a major commercial partner.

For American soccer fans, it will never be easier to see Messi play for those who haven't had the opportunity. The experience is going to cost you, though.