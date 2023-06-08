Nuggets' Nikola Jokić: 'I Don't Care' About Incredible Stat Line in Game 3 Win

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić just became the first player in NBA Finals history to record a 30-20-10 game after dropping 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a 109-94 win over the Miami Heat to give his team a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Afterward, Jokić was asked about his statistical accomplishments. He brushed off the individual merits both times and noted how the team's win carried far greater importance.

"To be honest, I just think it's a win, because if you lose, no one is going to even mention it," Jokić said when asked about it in the press conference. "To be honest, I don't care, it's just a stat."

ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters also asked Jokić about it immediately postgame.

"I mean to be honest, not much," the center said. "I'm just glad we won the game."

Jokić wasn't the only Denver player to have a huge night, as Jamal Murray dropped a 34-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. Murray offered plenty of praise for his teammate postgame.

Game 4 will take place on Friday in Miami at 8:30 p.m. ET.