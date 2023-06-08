Heat's Erik Spoelstra Says Nuggets 'Pummeled Us in the Paint' in Game 3 Loss

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Miami Heat struggled in numerous areas in Wednesday's 109-94 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Kaseya Center, but none more prominent than defending the paint.

"They just pummeled us in the paint," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters after the game. "They didn't even have to shoot threes."

Denver scored 60 points in the paint but struggled from deep, making just five of 18 three-pointers.

