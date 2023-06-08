X

    Heat's Erik Spoelstra Says Nuggets 'Pummeled Us in the Paint' in Game 3 Loss

    Erin WalshJune 8, 2023

    MIAMI, FL - JUNE 7: Head Coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat talks to the media before the game against the Denver Nuggets during Game Three of the 2023 NBA Finals on June 7, 2023 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Miami Heat struggled in numerous areas in Wednesday's 109-94 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Kaseya Center, but none more prominent than defending the paint.

    "They just pummeled us in the paint," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters after the game. "They didn't even have to shoot threes."

    Denver scored 60 points in the paint but struggled from deep, making just five of 18 three-pointers.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.