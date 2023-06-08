Nuggets' Michael Malone Says Nikola Jokic 'Built for These Moments' After Game 3 Win

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Nikola Jokić was born for this.

The Denver Nuggets star became the first player in NBA Finals history to record at least 30 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a game during Wednesday's 109-94 Game 3 win over the Miami Heat.

However, the Serbian's improbable performance did not surprise head coach Michael Malone.

"Nothing he does surprises me—ever," Malone told reporters after Wednesday's win. "He's shown time and time again that he's built for these moments."

