    Nuggets' Michael Malone Says Nikola Jokic 'Built for These Moments' After Game 3 Win

    Erin WalshJune 8, 2023

    MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 07: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets looks on during the second quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Three of the 2023 NBA Finals at Kaseya Center on June 07, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
    Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

    Nikola Jokić was born for this.

    The Denver Nuggets star became the first player in NBA Finals history to record at least 30 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a game during Wednesday's 109-94 Game 3 win over the Miami Heat.

    However, the Serbian's improbable performance did not surprise head coach Michael Malone.

    "Nothing he does surprises me—ever," Malone told reporters after Wednesday's win. "He's shown time and time again that he's built for these moments."

