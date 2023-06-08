X

    Jimmy Butler, Heat Lambasted by Twitter for Dismal Offense in Game 3 Loss vs. Nuggets

    There was no fourth quarter magic for the Miami Heat this time.

    The Denver Nuggets smoked Miami in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night, 109-94, taking a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

    Nikola Jokić posted an absurd 32-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist triple-double, while Jamal Murray had one of his own (34 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds).

    NBA @NBA

    "A masterpiece from Nikola Jokic."<br><br>32 PTS to go with 20 REB and 10 AST as Denver leads by 16, 3:26 to play in Game 3 on ABC! <a href="https://t.co/5rproRpbRM">pic.twitter.com/5rproRpbRM</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Jamal Murray shines in the Game 3 win as the <a href="https://twitter.com/nuggets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nuggets</a> secure a 2-1 lead!<br><br>34 PTS, 10 AST, 10 REB 🔥<br><br>Game 4: Friday, 8:30 PM ET on ABC <a href="https://t.co/kj8FIfSzeC">pic.twitter.com/kj8FIfSzeC</a>

    Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

    Nikola Jokic has the first 30-20-10 game in NBA Finals history, per <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a>. (Blocks weren't an official stat in the Russell/Wilt days.)

    Jimmy Butler led the way for the Heat with 28 points, while Bam Adebayo added 22 points and 17 boards.

    But the Heat didn't get much help from their role players, and NBA Twitter had words for the overall stagnant offensive performance after the contest:

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    The Heat in the third quarter:<br><br>Jimmy Butler ➤ 12 points, 5-6 FG<br>Rest of team ➤ 8 points, 3-14 FG <a href="https://t.co/Th2m7gmyas">pic.twitter.com/Th2m7gmyas</a>

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    If the NBA is a make or miss league, are the Heat the most make or miss team in the NBA?

    Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

    This shows you how much the Heat have been leaning on at least one role player to provide pull-up juice<br><br>No Herro<br><br>Vincent, Strus, and others struggling<br><br>They've just consistently had it lately that we've overlooked it

    Mister Official @Only1Official

    The Heat just didn't come to play in the 3rd and 4th quarter.

    Dan Devine @YourManDevine

    Jokic and Murray dominating, Denver's size a massive problem for Miami, Heat not making their 3s ... who ordered this repeat of Game 1

    Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball

    Nuggets weakside rotations have been so much better. Forcing Heat to trade 2's down double digits.

    Will Manso @WillManso

    Heat down 16. Looks have been bad this half and they're not dropping either. Meanwhile, Nuggets getting second and 3rd chances and moving the ball well.

    Jeff Sims Fan Club(LIMITED) @celtic_husker

    The heat when there role players actually play like role players <a href="https://t.co/rOQcvKdm9S">pic.twitter.com/rOQcvKdm9S</a>

    Miami rode a wave of outlier three-point shooting to this point in the postseason, but the Heat came back down to earth on Wednesday, finishing 11-of-35 from deep (31.4 percent).

    The the Nuggets two best players also happened to be the best players on the court, period, while Christian Braun (15 points, four rebounds) made a huge impact off the bench.

    Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_

    Christian Braun got Heat Culture in shambles, he looked at Jimmy Butler and said this is food.

    Game 1 and 3 of this series established a clear theme—the Nuggets are better than the Heat, and when they play to the top of their potential, it's extremely clear.

    But the Heat are plenty capable of punching above their weight due to their hot shooting in these playoffs, their plucky defensive intensity, Butler's run of extraordinary performances (although that version of Butler hasn't shown up in the NBA Finals just yet) and the mental toughness that has contributed to several fourth-quarter comebacks.

    But the team's limitations were on display again on Wednesday. The Nuggets have more size, they have the best player in the series (two-time MVP Jokić), they have a point guard in Murray playing extremely high-level basketball and they have the more talented starting 5.

    The Heat are not to be dismissed lightly. But if the Nuggets continue to play to the top of their potential, they will be champions. The Heat simply having a lower ceiling, and it's been obvious in two of the three games in this series.