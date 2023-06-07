BMX Rider Pat Casey Dies at 29 After Attempting Motocross Bike Jump

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Safe Kids Worldwide

BMX rider and three-time X Games medalist Pat Casey died Tuesday after crashing while attempting a jump on his motorcycle at a private track in Ramona, California, nicknamed "The Slayground," according to Teri Figueroa and Karen Kucher of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

He was 29.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, Casey had no pulse and was unable to be resuscitated. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We are deeply saddened by Pat Casey's passing and our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, children, parents and siblings," the X Games said in a statement. "A true legend in the action sports community, Pat will always be a member of the X Games family and an inspiration to everyone's life he touched."

"The world lost one of the baddest to ever do it," fellow BMX rider T.J. Lavin added on his Instagram page. "I'm so sorry for his wife and kids. [Pat Casey] will forever be remembered for the down to earth sweetheart of a guy that he was."

Casey medaled at both the 2012 and 2013 editions of the X Games before earning his first gold medal at the X Games in 2021.

He also was the first BMX rider to ever pull off the "decade backflip" and "double decade backflip" in competitions.

"Absolutely no words," BMX rider Tyler Fernengel wrote on his Instagram Stories. "I love you so much Pat. You were the first person in the BMX world that took me under their wing and love me and supported me. Living with you and your family was the best times of my life. I will see you soon my brother."