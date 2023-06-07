NBA Exec: Heat's Gabe Vincent, Max Strus Could Get $15M AAV Contracts in Free Agency

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Gabe Vincent and Max Strus have been huge contributors for the Miami Heat in their run to the NBA Finals, and all at a bargain price, with each making a $1.8 million salary this season.

But with the pair hitting unrestricted free agency, that number will go up dramatically.

"I could see [Vincent and Strus] signing deals in the $15 million-a-year range," an NBA front office executive told Darren Rovell of The Action Network.

