    NBA Exec: Heat's Gabe Vincent, Max Strus Could Get $15M AAV Contracts in Free Agency

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 7, 2023

    Miami Heat guards Max Strus (31) and Gabe Vincent (2) congratulate each other after a play during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

    Gabe Vincent and Max Strus have been huge contributors for the Miami Heat in their run to the NBA Finals, and all at a bargain price, with each making a $1.8 million salary this season.

    But with the pair hitting unrestricted free agency, that number will go up dramatically.

    "I could see [Vincent and Strus] signing deals in the $15 million-a-year range," an NBA front office executive told Darren Rovell of The Action Network.

