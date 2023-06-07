Suns' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap After Chris Paul Reportedly Waived

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

A stunning move came to light in the NBA on Wednesday as the Phoenix Suns reportedly will waive 12-time All-Star point guard Chris Paul, per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

That move continues a massive series of changes for Phoenix since Mat Ishbia took over as the team's governor.

Phoenix added 13-time All-Star forward Kevin Durant in a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets in February. The Suns also parted ways with head coach Monty Williams and replaced him with ex-Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel.

Now Paul, who helped lead the Suns to the 2021 Western Conference title, is out after three years.

Per Spotrac, the Suns only have five players under contract for 2023-24 (six if they pick up the team option on Ish Wainright).

Suns Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

Kevin Durant, SF: $47.6M (2026)

Devin Booker, SG: $36M (2028)

Deandre Ayton, C: $32.5M (2026)

Landry Shamet, PG: $10.3M (2026)

Cameron Payne, PG: $6.5M, $2M Guaranteed (2024)

Ish Wainright, SF: $1.9M (2024, Team Option)

Obviously, the Suns have some work to do to add to the roster, but the starting lineup at this juncture would look something like this:

Starting Lineup

Cameron Payne, PG

Landry Shamet, SG

Devin Booker, SF

Kevin Durant, PF

Deandre Ayton, C

Per HoopsHype, the Suns have $132.9 million committed toward the 2023-24 salary cap after moving Paul off the books.

Per NBA.com, the salary cap is expected to be $134 million for 2023-24, with a tax level at $162 million.

The Suns don't have much space to work with to sign outside free agents, although they can still use various means (e.g. the mid-level exception) to bring new players aboard or others (e.g. the Bird exceptions) to re-sign their own free agents.

The Suns finished fourth in the Western Conference this season with a 45-37 record. They defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round before falling to the eventual West champion Denver Nuggets in the second round.

Expectations will remain high next year despite some massive roster turnover with superstars in Durant and Devin Booker leading the way. We'll soon find out the Suns' plans, especially with free agency rapidly approaching in July.