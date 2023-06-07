Jimmy Butler Says Heat Focused on Title: 'We Don't Give a F--k About No Finals MVP'

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Jimmy Butler says the Miami Heat have defied all odds in the playoffs by being a team first rather than focusing on individual accolades.

"It's only about winning here," Butler said, per Nick Friedell of ESPN. "It's only about working hard, it's only about being together, and they only bring people here that's about one goal. We're not worried about how much money you make, we're not worried about the stats, we're not worried about the All-Star appearances, we don't give a f--k about no Eastern Conference final MVP. Honestly, we don't give a f--k about no Finals MVP either.

"We only care about winning the championship, and then we can break that goddamn trophy up 15 ways and we all get a piece of that, but that's what it is."

The Heat's selflessness has been on display this entire postseason, particularly in the Eastern Conference Finals and NBA Finals. A breakout performance by Caleb Martin against the Boston Celtics nearly earned him Eastern Conference Finals MVP, falling only one vote behind Butler in the final tally.

But when Heat headcoach Erik Spoelstra sent Martin back to the bench in favor of Kevin Love for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, there was complete buy-in from all parties.

"I didn't have the foresight (to start Love in Game 1), I didn't," Spoelstra told reporters after the game. "That's on me."

The Heat's unselfish nature may be rooted in their roster construction. Cody Zeller and Kevin Love are the only top-10 picks currently in the rotation, and both are veteran role players. Nine players on the roster went undrafted out of college, with Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Duncan Robinson playing critical roles, while Udonis Haslem continues to be the face of Heat Culture in his final NBA season.

With a holistic team-over-self vision that starts in the front office with Pat Riley and trickles down through Spoelstra and the rest of the roster, it's not a surprise Miami continues to thrive when many teams crumble under the postseason pressure.