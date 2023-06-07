Yankee Stadium Shrouded in Orange Haze amid Smoke From Canadian Wildfires

New York Yankees/Getty Images

The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox are set to meet at 4 p.m. ET to determine whether they will play Wednesday's scheduled game at Yankee Stadium amid poor air quality caused by several wildfires raging across Canada, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News.

Social media posts have shown an orange haze overtaking the field due to the smoke:

The Air Quality Index is currently 389 in the Bronx, which the EPA categorizes as hazardous. Anything above 100 is considered moderate and potentially detrimental to sensitive groups.

Smoke was visible at Yankee Stadium throughout Tuesday night's game, which was played as scheduled.

The AQI at the start of Tuesday's game was 159, meaning it has more than doubled over the last 24 hours.

"I didn't really think much about it other than that it looked odd out there," Yankees manager Aaron Bone told reporters after the game.

Uncontrolled Canadian wildfires have been raging since June 2, with plumes of smoke wafting south and enveloping a significant portion of the Northeastern United States. Around 98 million people in 18 states were under air quality alerts Wednesday, according to NBC News.

New York City's air quality is currently the worst in the world, according to IQAir.com (h/t NBC News).