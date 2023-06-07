CJ McCollum: If I Was Betting Man, I'd Bet Damian Lillard Is Traded by Trail Blazers

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

Even though the Portland Trail Blazers seem intent on at least starting next season with Damian Lillard leading them, one of his former teammates thinks there's a real possibility the seven-time All-Star won't be back with the organization.

Appearing on ESPN's First Take on Wednesday, CJ McCollum said if he were a betting man, "this is the last that we've seen" of Lillard in Portland.

Lillard told Brian Custer on The Last Stand he expects to start next season with the Blazers, but listed the Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Miami Heat as hypothetical landing spots in a trade.

One big factor that could determine Lillard's future in Portland is the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA draft. He told reporters during his end-of-season press conference on April 10 it's not a secret he's not interested in "bringing in guys two and three years away from really going after it."

General manager Joe Cronin told Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer in May the team was "trying to win and trying to maximize Damian's timeline."

ESPN's Zach Lowe noted after the draft lottery rival executives are expecting the Blazers to package the No. 3 pick along with a player, potentially Anfernee Simons, to bring back someone who can help them compete for a playoff spot next season.

On Tuesday, Fischer reported rival teams are "skeptical Portland will find a suitable trade partner" for its top draft pick before going on the clock.

The No. 1 pick is as close to being set in stone as it can be with Victor Wembanyama presumably going to the San Antonio Spurs, but the next pick to the Charlotte Hornets remains a mystery, with the two most likely options being Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson.

Teams interested in either of those players can't make a deal early because they don't know which one will be available.

If a deal can't be worked out and the Blazers have to keep the pick, Lillard could decide the best course for both parties is to move on from each other.

McCollum is the most prominent teammate Lillard has had throughout his NBA career. He spent nine seasons in Portland before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in February 2022.

Portland's plan with the McCollum trade was to hope it could get a 2022 lottery pick from the Pelicans, but it didn't work out when New Orleans made the playoffs as the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference by winning two play-in tournament games.

It still seems like the odds are in favor of Lillard starting next season in Portland, but there is a path open this offseason that could lead to the end of his storied 11-year career with the franchise.