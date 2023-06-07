Chris Paul: A Kid Said 'Reckless Stuff' to My Daughter Over My Lack of NBA Rings

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul said his daughter was taunted by a classmate about the absence of an NBA championship on his resume.

"She had a little boy, whatever, at school that said some reckless stuff to her," the surefire Hall of Famer said on The Pivot Podcast (via TMZ Sports). "He was like, 'Your daddy ain't never gon' win no championship.'"

Paul is one of the greatest point guards of his generation. Through 18 seasons, he's averaging 17.9 points and 9.5 assists while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. He has also reached the postseason in all but three of his years in the Association.

Still, the 38-year-old has yet to lift the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy. He reached his first NBA Finals in 2020-21 with the Suns, but Phoenix lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

At a certain point, star athletes probably come to expect a level of provocation from fans. Social media has only amplified the situation since it has never been easier to interact directly with a famous figure.

Paul's comments underline how that toxic dynamic can have a trickle-down effect.