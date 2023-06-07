X

    Suns' Chris Paul: I'm 'Hard' to Play With If We Don't Have Same Mindset

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 7, 2023

    DENVER, CO - May 9: Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns warms up before Round 2 Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals against the Denver Nuggets on May 9, 2023 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
    Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

    Chris Paul knows he doesn't have a reputation for being easy to play with, and he's learned to embrace his competitive nature as his career has progressed.

    "It's hard, probably, to play with me, to be my teammate, because a lot of times I have a one-track mind and that is to compete," Paul told Ryan Clark on The Pivot. "And if you not on that same energy, then it's going to be hard. It's gonna be hard for us to get along."

