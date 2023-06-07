Suns' Chris Paul: I'm 'Hard' to Play With If We Don't Have Same Mindset

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

Chris Paul knows he doesn't have a reputation for being easy to play with, and he's learned to embrace his competitive nature as his career has progressed.

"It's hard, probably, to play with me, to be my teammate, because a lot of times I have a one-track mind and that is to compete," Paul told Ryan Clark on The Pivot. "And if you not on that same energy, then it's going to be hard. It's gonna be hard for us to get along."

