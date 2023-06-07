NBA Finals 2023: Hot Takes and Top Storylines Heat vs. Nuggets Game 3

0 of 3

AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

Technically, the only thing at stake in Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals is a single-game lead in the series.

In reality, though, this contest feels like it will shape the rest of this championship round.

History loves the chances of tonight's winner, at least. When the NBA Finals have been tied through two games, the Game 3 victor has won the series 32 out of 40 times, according to Nick Simon of DraftKings Sportsbook. That doesn't guarantee that this clash will follow suit, but there is clearly a lot on the line.

Can the Denver Nuggets reclaim home-court advantage and shift momentum back firmly in their favor? Or might the Miami Heat follow their formula of intensity and intelligent play to snag substantial control of this series?

