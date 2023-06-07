The Rock's Daughter Wins WWE TV Debut; Rumors on Strowman's Injury, Carter and Chance

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Ava Raine Wins Debut Match on NXT TV

Wrestling for the first time on NXT's weekly television show and just her second televised match overall, Ava Raine was victorious Tuesday night.

Raine, who is the daughter of legendary Superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, teamed with fellow Schism members Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid to beat The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile in a mixed six-person tag team match on NXT.

The winning pinfall was scored by Raine, who headbutted Nile while wearing a hard mask when the referee's back was turned.

After deciding to follow in the footsteps of her famous father, Raine signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2020. Raine worked on her craft behind the scenes for nearly three years before making her on-screen debut as part of Joe Gacy's villainous Schism stable in October 2022.

Raine's reveal as a member of Schism shocked many since The Rock is one of the most beloved figures in wrestling history, but going in that direction has allowed Raine to blaze her own path.

The first non-house show match of Raine's career took place at the NXT Stand & Deliver premium live event in April when she teamed with her Schism stablemates in an eight-person tag team match loss to Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, Tyler Bate and Thea Hail.

Before and since then, Raine has largely been at ringside for Gacy, Fowler and Reid matches, and she has received her fair share of promo time, allowing her to develop as a character.

With Raine getting the win in her first match on regular TV, it could be a sign of things to come for her and her career.

Strowman Reportedly Released from Hospital After Neck Surgery

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has reportedly been released from the hospital after undergoing neck surgery.

According to PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson, Strowman was allowed to go home Monday, and there is currently no known timetable for his return to the ring.

On Tuesday, Strowman posted a video on Twitter in which he explained the surgery and noted that it was successful:

Strowman said he underwent a Level 1 neck fusion surgery that resulted in the fusion of his C4 and C5 vertebrae.

Prior to the revelation that Strowman was undergoing surgery, he had not been seen on WWE programming since the May 1 episode of Raw, when he and Ricochet defeated Alpha Academy in a tag team match.

Strowman and Ricochet had been moved from SmackDown to Raw via the WWE draft shortly before that, but Ricochet is now set to return to the singles ranks for the foreseeable future.

During his first run with WWE, Strowman was a one-time Universal champion, one-time Intercontinental champion and two-time Raw tag team champion, but he was shockingly released amid a flurry of budget cuts in June 2021.

A little over one year later, Strowman made his WWE return in September 2022, and he eventually formed a tag team with Ricochet.

Strowman and Ricochet enjoyed some success as a duo, but Ricochet figures to be on his own for at least the next several months. He is already making the most of his opportunities by qualifying for the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

WWE Reportedly Happy with Chance, Carter Raw Debut

Former NXT women's tag team champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter made an impressive main roster debut on Monday night's episode of Raw despite losing to reigning WWE women's tag team champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

Per Johnson, WWE was "happy" with what Chance and Carter accomplished in their first match since getting called up from NXT.

Much like they did during their NXT run, Chance and Carter showcased fast, explosive offense and teamwork arguably unseen from any other tandem in WWE's women's tag team division.

WWE is stacked with women's talent on the main roster and NXT, but it hasn't often translated to compelling title reigns or compelling stories told in the women's tag team division over the past few years.

One way to combat that is by firmly establishing multiple teams. WWE may finally be trending toward making that a reality.

Rousey and Baszler have the potential to be the most dominant women's tag champs ever after winning the tag titles last week. Chance and Carter are already emerging as a potential threat down the line.

WWE also called up the NXT women's tag team champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn to SmackDown, giving the main roster another legitimate team.

It will take additional time and effort to flesh out the women's tag team scene and make it a focal point of WWE programming. But based on their performance Monday, Chance and Carter figure to be a big part of the tag division in the coming months and years.

