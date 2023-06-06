X

    Lakers Rumors: New D'Angelo Russell Contract Wanted By 'Corners of the Organization'

    Erin WalshJune 6, 2023

    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    While D'Angelo Russell didn't have the best postseason, it appears his play in the 2023 NBA playoffs has not deterred everyone within the Los Angeles Lakers organization from the idea of re-signing him this summer.

    "I actually think there are corners of the organization that would still like D'Angelo Russell back just because they have a void at that position," ESPN's Zach Lowe said on his The Lowe Post podcast. "They need a point guard."

    However, Lowe added he doesn't think the Lakers have given up on potentially signing Kyrie Irving.

    "I don't think they have shut the door completely on Kyrie coming to the Lakers at some point," Lowe said. "Just because it doesn't happen this summer doesn't mean it can't ever happen. I don't think that door is closed."

