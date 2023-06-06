4-Star Guard Simeon Wilcher Requests Release from UNC Letter of Intent

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Simeon Wilcher, a 4-star guard prospect, has requested a release from his North Carolina letter of intent, according to Sherrell McMillan of Inside Carolina.

"After careful consideration, I've decided to ask North Carolina for a release from my national letter of intent," the Wilcher family said to Inside Carolina in a statement. "We will not be commenting further and thank UNC for the opportunity to play in the ACC."

Wilcher's decision is a tough blow for the Tar Heels. He was a key piece of the 2023 recruiting class, which now includes only Zayden High and 5-star Elliot Cadeau.

It's unclear why Wilcher asked for a release from his letter of intent, though Cadeau's decision to reclassify from the 2024 class to the 2023 class last week could have something to do with it.

Cadeau's reclassification gave North Carolina a total of six guards heading into the 2023-24 season, which meant the competition for playing time was going to be ultra competitive.

Wilcher, a 6'4", 185-pound combo guard out of Roselle, New Jersey, is ranked the 34th-best overall prospect and the fourth-best prospect out of New Jersey in the class of 2023, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Before committing to North Carolina, Wilcher had also received offers from Kansas, Oregon, Ohio State, Xavier, Miami, UConn and Auburn, among others. It's unclear which schools he may now have atop his list.

The Tar Heels roster is going to look a bit different next season following the departures of Caleb Love to Arizona, Tyler Nickel to Virginia Tech, Dontrez Styles to Georgetown, Justin McKoy to Hawaii and Puff Johnson to Penn State.

North Carolina finished the 2022-23 season with a 20-13 record and missed the NCAA tournament.