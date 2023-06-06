X

    Shams: James Harden 'Torn' on Returning to 76ers, Joining Rockets in NBA Free Agency

    BOSTON, MA - MAY 14: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers stands for the National Anthem before Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics on May 14, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
    One of the central questions in the upcoming NBA offseason has centered upon veteran point guard James Harden.

    Will he stay in Philadelphia and chase championships with Joel Embiid, or will he return to the Houston Rockets and hope they are able to surround him with enough talent to contend for playoff appearances?

    The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania appeared on The Ryen Russillo Podcast Tuesday and said he believes Harden is "torn" (9:19 mark):

    "I don't think he knows, as far as what I know about his mindset. ... I really think that he's torn with the prospect of staying in Philadelphia or moving on to Houston potentially and returning back to his home. That's where his roots are, his family is there, of course. They've got upwards of [$60 million in cap space], they could make even more money available—close to $70 million in cap space—so they're going to have a ton of money. And this is a team, in Houston, I do believe they're going to be aggressive in the marketplace."

