Khris Middleton Rumors: 'Growing Sense' Star Will Return to Bucks on New Contract

The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly expected to retain swingman Khris Middleton on a new long-term contract this offseason.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Middleton aided in the Bucks' search for a new head coach, sitting in meetings with final candidates, which signals a virtual certainty he will be back next season.

"There is a growing sense among league executives that Middleton will return to the Bucks on a long-term agreement," Fischer added.

