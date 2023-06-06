X

    Khris Middleton Rumors: 'Growing Sense' Star Will Return to Bucks on New Contract

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 6, 2023

    MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 24: Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Kaseya Center on April 24, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
    Megan Briggs/Getty Images

    The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly expected to retain swingman Khris Middleton on a new long-term contract this offseason.

    Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Middleton aided in the Bucks' search for a new head coach, sitting in meetings with final candidates, which signals a virtual certainty he will be back next season.

    "There is a growing sense among league executives that Middleton will return to the Bucks on a long-term agreement," Fischer added.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

