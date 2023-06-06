Bills' Damar Hamlin Fully Participates in Practice for 1st Time Since Cardiac Arrest

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Damar Hamlin was on the field with the Buffalo Bills for the start of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg posted video of Hamlin with his helmet on and going through a full open practice for the first time since suffering cardiac arrest on Jan. 2.

Speaking to reporters on April 18, Hamlin explained he was diagnosed with "commotio cordis" when he collapsed on the field in the first quarter of a Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game on Jan. 2:

"It's a direct blow at a specific point in your heartbeat that causes cardiac arrest. Five to seven seconds later, you fall out, and that's pretty much what everybody's seen Jan. 2 of this year. Commotio cordis is the leading cause of death in youth athletes across all sports, so that's something that I will personally be taking a step in to make a change."

Buffalo's medical staff had to administer CPR to Hamlin on the field multiple times after he collapsed. He was also given oxygen and transported to a Cincinnati hospital. He was transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center on Jan. 9 before being discharged two days later.

The game, which was initially postponed, was canceled by the NFL.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane announced on April 18 that Hamlin received full medical clearance to return to football.

"This was a life-changing event, but it's not the end of my story," Hamlin said after being cleared. "I plan on making a comeback to the NFL."

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on May 23 that Hamlin was "in the building working," but he "has not been practicing" during organized team activities. He took part in individual drills but wasn't on the field during the team periods.

After the three-day mandatory minicamp ends on Thursday, the next step in the offseason for Hamlin will be in late-July when training camp opens.