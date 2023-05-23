Video: Bills' Damar Hamlin Returns to Practice at OTAs After Cardiac Arrest Recovery

Video: Bills' Damar Hamlin Returns to Practice at OTAs After Cardiac Arrest RecoveryMay 23, 2023
The story of Damar Hamlin has taken another amazing turn.
The Buffalo Bills safety went into cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to commotio cordis and needed to be revived on the field, temporarily losing his pulse.
But incredibly, he was back with the team doing limited drills during organized team activities on Tuesday:
J.T. Messinger @JTMessinger
Well...despite what Sean McDermott said prior, Bills Safety Damar Hamlin was in fact out on the field practicing with the team today, participating during the individuals.<br><br>No helmet, but otherwise looking like just any other player on the roster. Amazing.<a href="https://twitter.com/WGRZ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WGRZ</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a> <a href="https://t.co/hMX0eg8I2N">pic.twitter.com/hMX0eg8I2N</a>
Jon Scott @JonScottTV
Here's a look at Damar Hamlin today at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> OTAs.<br><br>He participated in individual drills, but not team periods.<br><br>Just the latest step in his comeback attempt after suffering cardiac arrest on the field in early January. <a href="https://t.co/alim44rmlD">pic.twitter.com/alim44rmlD</a>
Bills head coach Sean McDermott had told reporters earlier in the day that Hamlin "has not been practicing" but was "in the building working."
That status apparently changed quickly. Hamlin, 25, was cleared to resume football activities last month and has maintained that he wants to make an NFL comeback.
"I just want to show people that fear is a choice," he told reporters in April. "You can keep going at something without having the answers and without knowing what's at the end of the tunnel. You might feel anxious—you might feel any type of way—but you just keep putting that right foot in front of the left one and you keep going. I want to stand for that."