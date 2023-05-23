Video: Bills' Damar Hamlin Returns to Practice at OTAs After Cardiac Arrest Recovery

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

The story of Damar Hamlin has taken another amazing turn.

The Buffalo Bills safety went into cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to commotio cordis and needed to be revived on the field, temporarily losing his pulse.

But incredibly, he was back with the team doing limited drills during organized team activities on Tuesday:

Bills head coach Sean McDermott had told reporters earlier in the day that Hamlin "has not been practicing" but was "in the building working."

That status apparently changed quickly. Hamlin, 25, was cleared to resume football activities last month and has maintained that he wants to make an NFL comeback.

"I just want to show people that fear is a choice," he told reporters in April. "You can keep going at something without having the answers and without knowing what's at the end of the tunnel. You might feel anxious—you might feel any type of way—but you just keep putting that right foot in front of the left one and you keep going. I want to stand for that."