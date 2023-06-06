Nets Rumors: Cam Johnson Offer Sheets Likely to Be Matched; Rockets Linked to RFA

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets are expected to match "any realistic offer sheet" for power forward Cameron Johnson, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

Fischer reported the Houston Rockets have shown interest in the restricted free agent but wrote that Dillon Brooks might be a more attainable target.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

