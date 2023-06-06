X

    Nets Rumors: Cam Johnson Offer Sheets Likely to Be Matched; Rockets Linked to RFA

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 6, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 15: Cameron Johnson #2 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the second half against the Miami Heat at Barclays Center on February 15, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets won 116-105. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    The Brooklyn Nets are expected to match "any realistic offer sheet" for power forward Cameron Johnson, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

    Fischer reported the Houston Rockets have shown interest in the restricted free agent but wrote that Dillon Brooks might be a more attainable target.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.