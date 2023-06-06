Jimmy Butler: Bam Adebayo Will 'Be the Reason' Heat Win NBA Title vs. Jokić, Nuggets

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler offered great praise for teammate and center Bam Adebayo in a chat with reporters Tuesday, even saying he'll be "the reason we win the championship."

Butler was asked about the importance of Adebayo to the team on both ends of the floor.

"Bam's been playing incredibly well this entire playoffs—for sure this series—and this one, he got like, the toughest matchup by far on the defensive side of the ball," Butler told reporters regarding Adebayo's matchup with two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić.

"And he plays with so much energy, he never takes a possession or a play off. So you gotta really respect him for that. And then on the offense end, he's doing everything for us. So we need him to continue to be that. He has been there for us all year long, and like I said, he's going to be the reason why we win a championship."

Adebayo has been fantastic through the first two games of the NBA Finals. In Game 1, he dropped 26 points on 13-of-25 shooting, 13 rebounds and five assists. In Game 2, the big man contributed 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting, nine boards and four dimes.

The Heat have split a pair of games in the NBA Finals in Denver, losing Game 1 104-93 before winning Game 2 111-108. Miami will host Denver for Game 3 on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET.