Heat's Tyler Herro Out Game 3 vs. Nuggets, Yet to Be Cleared from Hand Injury

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Miami Heat star Tyler Herro remains unavailable as he continues to recover from surgery on his right hand.

The guard is listed as out for Wednesday's Game 3 of the NBA finals against the Denver Nuggets, via Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra initially told reporters Tuesday that Herro hasn't been cleared by doctors to play, and he'll be reevaluated Wednesday. Spoelstra added he didn't want to jump to any conclusions about Herro's status for the NBA Finals as a whole.

At the time of his injury, many assumed the 23-year-old was basically done for the season. He was ruled out for a minimum of six weeks, and many expected the eighth-seeded Heat to be out of the postseason when he was back to full health.

Miami's Finals run opened the door for Herro to return after all.

Even in a limited role, the 6'5" guard could have a big impact for the Eastern Conference champion. He averaged three made three-pointers and shot 37.8 percent from beyond the arc this year.

The Heat's improved long-range shooting has played a major role in their success. According to NBA.com's John Schuhmann, they've had six games in which they hit 48.5 percent or more of their three-point opportunities in the playoffs compared to three games across the entire regular season.

Should their performance regress to the mean, having Herro could be very valuable.

Time is running out for him to get back on the court, though. The Finals will run through June 18 at the latest, and based on Spoelstra's comments, Herro doesn't appear to be on the cusp of a comeback.