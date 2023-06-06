X

    Report: Christophe Galtier Fired by PSG After Winning Title amid Lionel Messi Exit

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 6, 2023

    Paris Saint-Germain's French head coach Christophe Galtier holds a press conference at the club's "Camp des Loges" training grounds in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, norhthwest Paris on May 19, 2023. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)
    JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

    Paris Saint-Germain sacked manager Christophe Galtier on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Julien Laurens.

    The move doesn't come as a surprise on the heels of PSG's disappointing 2022-23 season.

    The club once again failed to capture the UEFA Champions League trophy it covets, losing to Bayern Munich in the round of 16. Winning a ninth Ligue 1 title in 11 seasons provided little comfort as just one point separated the champion from runner-up Lens.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.