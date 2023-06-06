Report: Christophe Galtier Fired by PSG After Winning Title amid Lionel Messi Exit

JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain sacked manager Christophe Galtier on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Julien Laurens.

The move doesn't come as a surprise on the heels of PSG's disappointing 2022-23 season.

The club once again failed to capture the UEFA Champions League trophy it covets, losing to Bayern Munich in the round of 16. Winning a ninth Ligue 1 title in 11 seasons provided little comfort as just one point separated the champion from runner-up Lens.

