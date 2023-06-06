Jets Rumors: Mandatory Minicamp Canceled by Robert Saleh Due to Hall of Fame Game

Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Jets are canceling their mandatory minicamp, which was scheduled to run from June 13 to 15.

Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Tuesday the players "put in a really good offseason" and deserve to have a week off. He added the break is also necessary because the Jets' involvement in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 3 means training camp starts a week earlier than normal.

While New York added some new faces—most notably Aaron Rodgers—this offseason, losing minicamp shouldn't have much of an effect on the team.

Rodgers, who made himself scarce during his latter seasons with the Green Bay Packers in the summer months, has gotten involved plenty already.

Perhaps the most notable aspect of Saleh's decision is that the Jets get to have a week without worrying about whether Quinnen Williams will show up.

The 2022 All-Pro has been holding out for a new contract as he approaches the final year of his rookie deal. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday the Jets remain "optimistic" they can strike a long-term agreement.

Until then, the threat of Williams skipping training camp looms.

"I'll let the business guys handle all that stuff, but it's going to get done," Saleh told reporters Tuesday. "He'll be here for camp. He'll be ready to roll, and once he is, he'll be the same guy who was here."

Maybe the absence of mandatory minicamp can help expedite negotiations.