ESPN: Jets 'Optimistic' on Quinnen Williams Contract; 'All In' for Aaron Rodgers Era

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The New York Jets are reportedly "optimistic" they can get a long-term contract extension with Quinnen Williams done ahead of the 2023 regular season.

"This is going to be a big-money deal. Jets are optimistic they can get this done," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Sunday on SportsCenter. "They just have not got it to the finish line yet. The Jets have $23 million in cap space, so they should be able to maneuver. They're all in on the Aaron Rodgers era, this guy's a big piece of that so they have to get it done. But he might not show up for a while to workouts without a new contract, so the pressure will mount here eventually. Could be in the $23 million range or even more."

Williams is currently set to play on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, which will pay him $9.6 million. The 2019 first-round pick had a career year in 2022, recording 55 tackles and a career-high 12 sacks on his way to earning his first Pro Bowl berth.

While Fowler noted the Jets are "all in" for the Aaron Rodgers era, they'll need to act with urgency to make sure Williams stays long term. He has been absent from the team's voluntary OTAs while negotiations have continued, which could play a factor in how the defense coalesces next season.

Williams was not a surefire candidate for a major-money extension over his first three NFL seasons, compiling just 15.5 sacks. His rise to stardom was welcomed, but the Jets need him in camp in order to ensure that progress continues.

The $23 million number Fowler threw out would rank Williams third among interior defensive linemen behind Aaron Donald ($31.7 million) and Jeffery Simmons ($23.5 million). Williams would be the fourth interior defensive lineman to sign a massive contract this offseason, joining Simmons, Daron Payne and Dexter Lawrence.