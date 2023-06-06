NBA Insider: 'Every NBA Team Covets' Brandon Miller's Skill Set Entering 2023 Draft

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Brandon Miller has a lot of fans in NBA front offices.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN reported Miller has the type of skill set "every NBA team covets" thanks to his ability to defend multiple positions, stretch the floor and play both wing positions.

Miller averaged 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 38.4 percent from three-point range and leading Alabama to the Sweet 16. While his collegiate career ended in a whimper—Miller shot just 3-of-19 from the field and finished with nine points in a loss to San Diego State—he's seen as one of three potential All-Stars in this class with Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson.

For most of the draft process, Miller was seen as the clear No. 3 behind Wembanyama and Henderson. However, the Charlotte Hornets winning the No. 2 pick in the draft lottery created a scenario where it's now very likely Miller goes above Henderson.

The Hornets already have an All-Star-caliber lead guard in LaMelo Ball; the fit with Henderson is possible but would be imperfect.

Miller, meanwhile, fits everything the Hornets need in a wing. He's long, switchable between positions, has the athleticism to develop into a solid defender and shoots the rock with ease—both off the dribble and off the ball. Should the Hornets bring back Miles Bridges, who missed the entire 2022-23 season as his domestic violence case went through the courts, he and Miller could provide a near-perfect modern pairing on the wing.

While most evaluators still have Henderson above Miller as the No. 2 in this class, the difference between the two is not enough to justify Charlotte potentially creating an issue with Ball.