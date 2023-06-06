LeBron James Rumors: Star Would Be Intrigued by Mavs If He Wanted to Leave Lakers

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

While LeBron James isn't likely to join the Dallas Mavericks this offseason, the organization could get his attention if he ever decides he wants to leave the Los Angeles Lakers, according to insider Marc Stein.

B/R's Chris Haynes reported Monday that Kyrie Irving wants the Mavericks to explore trading for James this offseason. With James still under contract for the next two seasons, any move would have to be initiated on his end by either demanding for a trade or a buyout.

One of Stein's sources sees the Mavericks as an intriguing spot for the league's all-time leading scorer if it ever came to that.

One of the main reasons that James could potentially want to go to Dallas is because of his admiration for the team's superstar Luka Dončić as well as his strong relationships with coach Jason Kidd and assistant Jared Dudley, who he won the 2020 championship with in Los Angeles.

However, the Mavericks have always known a straight-up pursuit of James is not likely going to end up in their favor. They'd need the four-time champion to force his way out of his current situation, according to Stein.

And this is reportedly a concept that apparently dates back to the trade deadline when they acquired Irving from Brooklyn, leaving James frustrated that the Lakers could not pull off the move.

It would be difficult to imagine James asking out of Los Angeles fresh off an impressive run to the Western Conference Finals with a team that was basically cobbled together a few month earlier at the trade deadline.

James, 38, hinted that he would consider retirement this offseason, but many consider that a negotiating tactic so that the front office brings in more reinforcements for next year's Lakers squad.

If the Mavericks do somehow manage to acquire James, they'd be forming one of the most dynamic trios the league has ever seen along with Dončić and Irving.

The world already knows what James and Irving are capable of doing together.

As one of the best duos in the league from 2014-2017, the two stars led the Cavaliers to their first championship in 2016 against the 73-9 Golden State Warriors.

Throwing Dončić—a perennial MVP contender—into the mix would be quite the offensive combination.

There are a lot of roadblocks ahead if that's going to come to fruition, however.