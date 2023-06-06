X

    Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.: LeBron 'Kicked Our Ass' After Dillon Brooks' Remarks

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - APRIL 26: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks at LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of Game Five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at FedExForum on April 26, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee.
    Justin Ford/Getty Images

    The Memphis Grizzlies may have reached the acceptance stage of dealing with a loss to LeBron James.

    During an appearance on the Podcast P with Paul George, Jaren Jackson Jr. opened up about how Dillon Brooks' comments about the King may have fired up the all-time great and helped the Los Angeles Lakers defeat Memphis in the first round:

    Jaren Jackson Jr. was asked if he thought Dillon Brooks calling LeBron James "old" backfired in the Grizzlies-Lakers series.<br><br>"It helped L.A. get around something and get some energy... but he is old. He kicked our ass and he's old."<br><br>🎥 <a href="https://twitter.com/PodcastPShow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PodcastPShow</a> <a href="https://t.co/OwLktfICWU">pic.twitter.com/OwLktfICWU</a>

    "It helped L.A. get around something and get some energy... but he is old," Jackson said. "He kicked our ass and he's old."

    Brooks turned heads when he told reporters after Game 2, "I don't care. He's old. … I poke bears. I don't respect no one till they come and give me 40."

    Everything flipped for Brooks and the Grizzlies after the comments.

    Brooks was ejected for a flagrant-2 foul on James in Game 3, struggled for much of the series and was helpless in preventing the Lakers from winning in six. While the 38-year-old didn't engage in much of the verbal back-and-forth, he did head to Instagram after the series win and said: "If you ever see me fighting in the forest with a Grizzly bear, HELP THE BEAR."

    James ended up averaging 22.2 points, 11.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game during the series as he and the Lakers sent Memphis home.

    As for Brooks, he is a free agent this offseason and may have played his final game in a Grizzlies uniform. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported in early May "that he will not be brought back under any circumstances."