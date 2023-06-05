X

    Thunder's Will Dawkins Reportedly to Be Hired as Wizards' General Manager

    Francisco RosaJune 5, 2023

    The Washington Wizards plan to hire Oklahoma City Thunder executive Will Dawkins as their next general manager, The Athletic's David Aldridge and Josh Robbins reported Monday.

    Dawkins, 37, will take over as the organization's second-highest-ranked executive behind Michael Winger, the president of Monumental Basketball. He spent the last three seasons as one of the Thunder's two vice presidents of basketball operations and was a key piece of the team's rebuild.

    He spent the last 15 years in Oklahoma City.

