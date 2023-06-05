Lakers Rumors: Kyrie Irving Pursuit Rejected by Insiders amid LeBron James, Mavs Buzz

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

If Kyrie Irving and LeBron James are going to play together next season, it likely won't be in Los Angeles.

The Lakers are uninterested in bringing in Irving this summer to help upgrade the team's backcourt, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha. Shams Charania, Tim Cato and Buha reported Monday that Irving had "reached out" to James to recruit him into joining him in Dallas with the Mavericks.

That suggests the eight-time All-Star guard is unlikely to take a discount in free agency and sign with another organization.

After being traded to Dallas from Brooklyn on Feb. 6 ahead of the trade deadline, the Mavericks now have the opportunity to offer him more money than any other team in the league.

Since they hold his Bird rights, they can offer him a five-year contract worth a projected $272.92 million. The Lakers would likely have to acquire him through a sign-and-trade deal.

While it's considered unlikely, the main way that James would be able to get to Dallas is via trade as well. But the Mavericks likely don't have the assets for that type of deal outside of superstar Luka Dončić.

So, as well-intentioned as Irving's call was, it's unlikely that that dream is going to come to fruition in Dallas.

James has been flirting with the idea of getting Irving in a Lakers uniform for at least a year. He was adamant about wanting him last offseason and ahead of the this year's trade deadline.

The Lakers were in contention to acquire him both times but came short on each attempt.

It's no wonder why the two stars want to reunite. They were one the NBA's best duos over their four years together, winning a title with the Cavaliers in 2016.

Following the Lakers' elimination in the Western Conference Finals, James hinted at considering retirement at age 38. Many believe that might just be a negotiation tactic to make the Lakers front office improve the squad.

Buhan reported that James will not use Irving's pitch to him as leverage to try to get the organization to trade for Irving this offseason.