Angels' Shohei Ohtani Compared to NBA Legend Michael Jordan by MLB Exec

Once-in-a-generation athletes are rare for a reason. But regardless of the sport, there is always one common trait that every one of them has: an insatiable drive to get better at their craft.

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani is no different.

Already considered one of the greatest players ever to grace the diamond, the adjectives to describe his talent are insufficient and the comparisons are inaccurate.

One American League executive told The Athletic's Jayson Stark that the closest comp he could give for Ohtani is perhaps the greatest athlete in the history of team sports, NBA legend Michael Jordan.

"He's just such a unique player," that exec said. "It feels like he's going to be one of those guys that every year, he just does something a little different to see if it will make him better.

"It's like when Michael Jordan in the offseason decided one year, 'I'm going to get better at shooting threes.' And then the next year, he's like, 'I need to get bigger and stronger, so I can be a dominant post player.' That's what I think of. Basically, we're watching Michael Jordan, adding something to his game every year. That's the only comparison I can make."

