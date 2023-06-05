Warriors' Steve Kerr Reveals Adjustments He'd Make as Nuggets HC After Loss to Heat

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Miami Heat evened the NBA Finals at a game apiece Sunday night, leaving the Denver Nuggets to make adjustments as the series moves to Miami.

In the aftermath, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr appeared on the Draymond Green Show with the star forward and spoke about some of the potential changes the Nuggets could make heading into Game 3 (30:50 mark):

"Your first adjustment is the force that you come with, the intent that you're playing with, the purpose. And then as far as any tactical adjustments, that's what the next two days are for. ... Maybe it's what you talked about, taking away some of those dribble hand-offs. Top-locking the shooters, sending them down, maybe something like that. I doubt it's a personnel change, because I think Denver is really solid with their starting group. They're the favorite in this series. I don't think they have to panic or anything. I just think it's probably playing with more intent and maybe a slight tactical change somewhere."

Finding a way to chase the Heat off the three-point line probably would help. Miami shot 17-of-35 from three on Sunday night, a torrid 48.6 percent. That has been a theme for the Heat in their postseason wins this year.

Contrast that to Game 1's loss, when Miami shot a more pedestrian 13-of-39 (33.3 percent) from beyond the arc.

There will be other factors and adjustments as well for Denver, of course. But it's a make-or-miss league, and Miami's perimeter shooting has carried it this far in these playoffs.